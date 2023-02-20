The all important Mardi Gras forecast

Mardi Gras week has finally arrived, and along with it plenty of clouds.

A steady southerly breeze coming in off the Gulf of Mexico will provide plenty of moisture to Acadiana so don't expect a whole lot of sunshine this week.

Temperatures, despite the lack of sun, will remain very warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through the remainder of this week.

A few light showers will be possible every day this week, but nothing that should interfere with any of your Mardi Gras plans.

Those who will be going out to the Queen's Parade Monday night, or setting up early Tuesday morning can probably get by with just a light jacket as temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Daniel Phillips

Mardi Gras day is going to be warm, muggy, and very cloudy with sunshine only arriving in doses.

Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 mph and getting even gustier by Wednesday.

This, more or less, is what you can expect for the rest of the week.

