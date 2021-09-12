Terrebonne's sheriff announces new curfew

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced Saturday that the parish wide curfew has been altered.

The new curfew begins tonight and will continue nightly from 10:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M., according to sheriff's office Facebook.

As more areas have electricity returned, the curfew will be assessed, he said.

