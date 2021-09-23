Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter to reunite pets with families

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is focused on reuniting pets with families after many were taken in since Hurricane Ida left a devastating trail of destruction in Southeast Louisiana.

Damaged fences have left some of the animals behind.

"There are A LOT of displaced animals just as there are many displaced citizens, they say. "Just know they are all being cared for with the most compassionate human being to walk this earth."

In a series of Facebook posts, they include updates on animals and hold days. To visit the page, click here.

To re-home your pet or to find a pet to adopt from Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, click here or call 985-873-6709.

To work for the shelter, click here.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is located at 100 Government Street in Gray.

