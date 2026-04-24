Terrance & Cynthia Simien receive International Achievement Award

The Lafayette International Center Foundation, advisory board to the Lafayette International Center, announced that Terrance and Cynthia Simien have been named recipients of the 26th International Achievement Award.

Terrance Simien has carried the sounds and culture of zydeco to audiences around the world, helping introduce and elevate one of Louisiana’s most distinctive musical traditions on an international stage. In 2000, he also launched Creole for Kidz and the History of Zydeco, an educational program that has since reached more than 250,000 K-12 and college students.

These accomplishments were made possible in partnership with Cynthia Simien, who has played a vital role in Terrance’s international success as his booking agent and manager, while also co-creating and helping develop the Creole for Kidz program.

The award was presented during a ceremony held Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the International Center in downtown Lafayette. The event brought together City and Parish officials, local and international partners and friends, past award recipients, and current and former Foundation members.

George Marks, Director of the Lafayette International Center, and Herman Fuselier, Executive Director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, introduced the recipients and presented the award.

“The International Achievement Award recognizes individuals who expand Lafayette’s presence far beyond our region, and Terrance and Cynthia Simien have done exactly that,” said Marks. “Their work has had a profound impact both locally and globally, and they embody the spirit of this award.”

Established in 1998, the International Achievement Award honors an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to Lafayette’s international image and global connections. Since its inception, the award has been presented annually to recipients from a wide range of sectors, including oil and gas, music and visual arts, manufacturing, food, tourism and hospitality, education, and finance.

