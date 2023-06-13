Temperatures remain very hot, even by June's standards

The heat has been cranked up this week, and even by June standards, it's going to be very hot the next few days.

Skies will remain mostly clear over the next couple of days and even our usual afternoon showers will be few and far between.

Heat index values will sit in the triple digits starting just before lunch and staying there until about dinner time.

We'll continue to heat up through the next couple of days with the thermometer approaching 100 by the weekend.

This will likely spark a Heat Advisory for the end of the week and the weekend so make sure you are staying well hydrated.

The pattern driving this heat isn't breaking down anytime soon so be prepared for hot, quiet weather to last into next week.

