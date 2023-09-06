Temperatures increasing for the back half of the week

Heat starts to return to the region on Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds to the west.

Temperatures will increase to the upper 90s in the afternoon, and the heat index well in the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory will likely expand to Acadiana through the next couple of days as temperatures return to the triple digits.

Spotty showers will return to the area in the afternoon a few isolated showers will be possible through the remainder of the week.

A weak cold front will push across the area on Saturday, bringing in a few more showers, but also ushering in some dry air for next week.

It won't cool us down during the day but we do have some comfortable nights starting Sunday night.

