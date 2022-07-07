Temperatures increasing as rain chances decrease

Rain chances will drop a little for Thursday, as rain becomes a little more scattered and a little less blanketing.

This does mean that the temperatures are going to be in the low 90s through the afternoon and heat index values sitting in the triple digits.

That kind of heat though will allow for the development of some afternoon showers and storms which will roll through the middle parts of the day.

The rain won't last too long and before you know it the sun will be back out and making it a full on steamy afternoon.

Sunshine will be out in full force for the end of the week, and into the weekend which means temperatures will be even hotter for Friday and Saturday.

