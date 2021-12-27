Temperatures in record territory for the week

Acadiana spent the weekend in record setting territory, breaking the record high on Sunday and tying it on Christmas Day, and it looks like we'll stay in record territory to start the week.

Highs are going to be in the low 80s and likely falling just shy of the record, but certainly warmer than many people would like.

The temperatures will be getting into the 80s through the rest of the week, which would make this the warmest December on record.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies on Monday with a very isolated shower or two possible, although most of us will stay dry.

Those clouds will continue to linger through the rest of the week, with showers becoming more scattered on Tuesday and eventually stormy Wednesday.

We'll need to watch some of the storms on Wednesday as a few may become severe, although any severe weather will be isolated and short lived.

The rest of the week is going to remain very warm with highs continuously in the 80s along with scattered rain chances through into the new year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel