Temperatures getting hot this week

The work week is shaping up to be very quiet and very hot across Acadiana.

Temperatures are going to be our only issue and they'll be getting into the low 90s with a heat index near 100.

Afternoon highs will steadily warm up over the next couple of days and by the end of the week those highs will be in the mid 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, and even the daily pop up showers will be few and far between.

It's going to be very monotonous in the weather world the next few days, and afternoon showers won't return until the end of the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel