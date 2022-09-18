Watch Now
Temperatures cranking up this week; rain chances remain low

Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5:30pm 09-18-22
ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 18:49:56-04

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 70s
HIGHS MONDAY: LOWER 90s

DISCUSSION

Well, summer won't go away quietly..

Get ready for some hot and dry days this week across Acadiana as a large ridge of high pressure settles in.

Production Earth Design.png
Big picture

We're talking highs each afternoon in the lower to eventually mid-90s by the middle parts of the week.

Outside of one or two very isolated pop-up showers Monday afternoon, rain chances will be non-existent for the entirety of the week.

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors.

Have a great one, y'all!

TROPICS

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona will eventually head out into the Atlantic in the days ahead.

It could threaten Bermuda as a major storm later this week, but will not impact the continental U.S. as an approaching and developing trough steers it to the NE.

Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png
Big picture

Rest of the tropics look good and remains quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
