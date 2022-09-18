Temperatures cranking up this week; rain chances remain low

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 70s
HIGHS MONDAY: LOWER 90s
DISCUSSION
Well, summer won't go away quietly..
Get ready for some hot and dry days this week across Acadiana as a large ridge of high pressure settles in.
We're talking highs each afternoon in the lower to eventually mid-90s by the middle parts of the week.
Outside of one or two very isolated pop-up showers Monday afternoon, rain chances will be non-existent for the entirety of the week.
Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors.
Have a great one, y'all!
TROPICS
In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona will eventually head out into the Atlantic in the days ahead.
It could threaten Bermuda as a major storm later this week, but will not impact the continental U.S. as an approaching and developing trough steers it to the NE.
Rest of the tropics look good and remains quiet at this time.
