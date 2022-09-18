Temperatures cranking up this week; rain chances remain low

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 70s

HIGHS MONDAY: LOWER 90s

DISCUSSION

Well, summer won't go away quietly..

Get ready for some hot and dry days this week across Acadiana as a large ridge of high pressure settles in.

Upper-level pattern Big picture

We're talking highs each afternoon in the lower to eventually mid-90s by the middle parts of the week.

Outside of one or two very isolated pop-up showers Monday afternoon, rain chances will be non-existent for the entirety of the week.

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors.

Have a great one, y'all!

TROPICS

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona will eventually head out into the Atlantic in the days ahead.

It could threaten Bermuda as a major storm later this week, but will not impact the continental U.S. as an approaching and developing trough steers it to the NE.

Upper-level pattern Big picture

Rest of the tropics look good and remains quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel