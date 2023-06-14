Temperatures could hit 100 for the first time this year over the weekend

What has already been a very hot week is only going to get hotter over the next few days.

Highs on Tuesday peaked around 96, and Wednesday is shaping up to be a degree or two warmer in the afternoon.

Heat index values will start to push Heat Advisory criteria so I wouldn't be surprised if some advisories start to get issued for the end of the week.

A ridge of high pressure is limiting any convection so showers will remain basically non existent and sunshine will stick with us in full force.

As we round out the work week the only change we'll have in the forecast is it will be hotter each day.

Temperatures will finally peak on Saturday when we'll hit the century mark for the first time this year.

Even for June these are abnormally hot temperatures, not just in how high they're getting but also in how many days in a row we're dealing with it.

Take it slow out there and make sure that you are staying well hydrated.

