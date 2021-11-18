Temperatures cooling through the day

A well advertised cold front is moving through the area Thursday and will break up the warm, muggy pattern we've had through the last several days.

There's been a handful of early morning showers but those will be about it with rain chances falling through the day along with our temperatures.

A rare day when we hit our high of 74 in the mid morning and for the rest of the day temperatures will steadily fall eventually dropping down into the mid 40s.

Winds will be blustery coming out of the north around 15-20 mph and gusts could reach as high 25-30 mph.

Skies will clear overnight so we'll have plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week, although temperatures will likely stay on the cool side for the next few days.

A return of mild weather will arrive on Sunday, while that will be brief as another front will push through again on Monday.

If you'll be traveling next week for the holiday it looks like the days leading up to Thanksgiving will be good for travel, but the holiday itself will see some scattered showers moving through the area.

