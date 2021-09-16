Teachers organize school supply drive for Lafourche schools impacted by Ida

A Lafourche community just south of Lake Des Allemands faced winds and water from Hurricane Ida on August 29.

The community's only school, Bayou Bouef Elementary, had over a foot of water inside.

Levees that have been elevated in recent years, they say, breached, and teachers from the neighboring community of Chackbay decided there was something they had to do.

"I saw pictures of what the school looked like and felt bad for the students, but also for the teachers," said Tiffany Thibodaux, a Chackbay Elementary teacher, whose several coworkers live in the Bayou Bouef community. "I know how much money we put into getting our rooms ready for the school year."

Thibodaux began her supply drive with the help of a friend, an old co-worker, Erica Richard, and a Facebook post.

"I made a post on Facebook and before I knew it, it blew up! Our goals was to help one school, Bayou Boeuf, but after the response, I'm hoping we can help all the schools in lower Lafourche," she said.

Katie Vicknair, a paraprofessional from Chackbay Elementary, is selling shirts for the event.

"Many teachers and employees from other schools are coming together to help. I was asked to make shirts with logos for the schools of these employees attending the supply drive. Half of the proceeds from shirt sales will be donated and used to purchase supplies for the hardest hit schools in the area," she said.

As they plan for their event on Saturday, they hope parents will have one less thing to worry about, school supplies.

"Lafourche is a strong parish; I love seeing our community come together in a time of need," Vicknair said.

Supplies needed:

school uniforms (white or royal shirts and khaki bottoms)

teacher school supplies

student school supplies

Walmart/Amazon gift cards

The event will take place from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the old Chackbay Firestation (by the ballpark), they say.

To purchase shirts, donors can send donations to @katievicknair on Venmo.

To donate to the school supply drive, donors can send donations to Erica-Richard-11 on Venmo or ericaleray@msn.com on Paypal.

Drop offs are also being accepted at Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department at 3457 HWY 307 in Thibodaux.

