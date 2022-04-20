Take Me To The River: New Orleans

The latest documentary by Grammy nominated music producer, Martin Shore, is being premiered at the Broadway Theater in New Orleans this Wednesday, April 20th. The film is deemed the "ultimate love letter" to one of the world's most precious cultural jewels: New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition to the red carpet premiere, there will also be a live concert as well as an assortment of food and beverages.

The film highlights the significance of the city, its worldwide contributions to music and the importance of its preservation.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, the signature education of Jazz & Heritage Foundation.

General admission ($30) and VIP ($125) tickets are still available.

