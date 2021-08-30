T-Mobile network 70% operational across La, Al after Ida

Hurricane Ida has caused widespread power outages in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region.

At the moment, the T-Mobile network is about 70% operational across Louisiana and Alabama. Some customers in these areas may experience intermittent impacts to voice, data and text service. The situation is still very fluid as first responders and utilities assess the damage caused by the storm, T-Mobile says.

Engineering teams have a wide range of personnel and equipment to aid our response including additional generators, a fleet of temporary network solutions such as Cells on Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (COLTs) satellite infrastructure, small cells, Mobile Command Trailers, WiFi hotspots and a host of other physical and technical capabilities to minimize interruptions for our customers.

The aftermath of large storms is usually a time of high demand for wireless networks as our customers look to stay in touch with loved ones and authorities. We want to remind customers that if they're unable to make a call, they may still be able request help via text or WiFi calling (if a working Wifi connection is available). Information about WiFi calling can be found here.

Customer Support

To help keep customers connected, through September 3rd, T-Mobile is offering free talk, text and unlimited data for T-Mobile, Sprint consumer and business customers (except Enterprise and Government accounts), and T-Mobile Pre-Paid who are not already on unlimited plans in select areas of Louisiana and Mississippi. As a reminder, Metro by T-Mobile customers always have unlimited talk and text on all plans.

