Tee Mamou resident turns 100

A Tee Mamou resident is celebrating her 100th Birthday today.

Ms. Hazel Guidry, a native of Pine Island, Louisiana celebrated her day around family and friends and a sweet doberge birthday cake at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall.

Loved ones gathered around with finger foods and jambalaya, and a rocking chair was placed next to Hazel for anyone to sit right by her side.

"She is a strong woman and deep in faith," her son Tommy Guidry told KATC. "Her and daddy bought their property in 1954 and mom would can vegetables and figs before there were any freezers. One time, she canned 120 quarts of vegetables and figs in one day" he said.

At 100, Hazel enjoys her time in word searches. Her son says her vision is not what it used to be, as she is unable to watch T.V.

"She is strong for her age, she gets up and go," Tommy said.

Hazel told KATC about her knowledge since turning 100, "Think about the good times and forget about the bad. Try to do better."

Father Paul from St. Joseph in Evangeline joined loved ones today and gifted Hazel with a birthday blessing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel