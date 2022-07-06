SWAT involved arrest on E. University Avenue

The Lafayette Parish SWAT team made an arrest in a narcotics investigation at a residence on E. University Avenue earlier today.

At around 7:00 p.m., the Lafayette Parish SWAT team approached a home on E. University Avenue with an arrest warrant.

According to LPD, the situation was not a stand-off nor a hostage situation, as some outlets previously reported.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is made public.

