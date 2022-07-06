Watch Now
News

Actions

SWAT involved arrest on E. University Avenue

SWAT involved arrest on E. University Avenue
Lafayette Parish sheriff's office
KATC photo
Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office
Lafayette Parish sheriff's office
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 22:43:29-04

The Lafayette Parish SWAT team made an arrest in a narcotics investigation at a residence on E. University Avenue earlier today.

At around 7:00 p.m., the Lafayette Parish SWAT team approached a home on E. University Avenue with an arrest warrant.

According to LPD, the situation was not a stand-off nor a hostage situation, as some outlets previously reported.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is made public.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.