Suspect in deadly Mall of Louisiana shooting indicted on several charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) — The suspect in the Mall of Louisiana shooting that left one teen dead and five other people injured has been indicted.

According to the district attorney’s office, Markel Lee, 18, is indicted on one count of second-degree murder, six counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of illegal use of weapons.

Lee’s indictment stems from an April shooting at the mall that officials say began as a confrontation between two groups.

Lee was later arrested in connection with it.

Following his indictment, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His bond is currently set at $1.35 million. Officials plan to reconvene on November 4 to discuss a possible bond change, pending further review of the case.

Seventeen-year-old Martha Odom, a senior at Ascension Episcopal School, was killed in the shooting.