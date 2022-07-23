Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect identified in N. Pierce Street homicide

People arrested for violating isolation orders will get no bond
stock image
People arrested for violating isolation orders will get no bond
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 16:15:41-04

LAFAYETTE, LA- Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say the suspect responsible for the homicide on the 500 block of N. Pierce Street has been found.

The suspect that claimed the life of the victim, Dante Savoy 22, is said to be Devin Celestine,20, both from Lafayette, La.

Officials say Celestine was picked up by the United States Marshall's service out of Houston on warrants for one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Celestine has been taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.