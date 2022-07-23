Suspect identified in N. Pierce Street homicide

LAFAYETTE, LA- Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say the suspect responsible for the homicide on the 500 block of N. Pierce Street has been found.

The suspect that claimed the life of the victim, Dante Savoy 22, is said to be Devin Celestine,20, both from Lafayette, La.

Officials say Celestine was picked up by the United States Marshall's service out of Houston on warrants for one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Celestine has been taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.