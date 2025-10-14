Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Surveillance Captures Suspect Near Stolen F-250, Enclosed Trailer

Courtesy Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Theft of a Motor Vehicle

from the 3700 block of Cole Gully Rd., in the Branch Community. This theft occurred on October

5, 2025, at approx. 5:45 a.m.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance being dropped off by a vehicle immediately

before stealing a pickup with an attached cargo trailer. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2012

Ford F-250, silver in color. The trailer is a white, double axle enclosed cargo trailer.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS

or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain

anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in

this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

