Sunshine returns to Acadiana

It's a much clearer day Wednesday as the early week clouds finally push out of Acadiana leaving behind sunshine.

The sun is going to help push those temperatures in the afternoon into the low 60s, although a steady wind from the north will keep the wind chill in the 50s.

This starts a beautiful stretch of days across Acadiana with temperatures slowly warming and sunshine sticking around in abundance.

Friday late evening is going to be the next chance for some showers with clouds building as a fast moving front pushes through right at the end of the work week.

The front moves on quickly though and the showers and clouds will be clearing by Saturday morning which means that the rest of the weekend is set to be sunny and pleasant.

