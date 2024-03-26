Sunshine Returns: After stormy start Acadiana's weather settles down

Daniel Phillips

The showers moved out of Acadiana early Tuesday morning and after a blustery start to the week the rest of the forecast is settling down.

Clouds will gradually clear out through the day and by Tuesday afternoon we'll be looking at plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the mid 70s and cooler weather arriving along a northerly breeze which will persist through out the day.

Lows Tuesday night will drop down into the upper 40s and low 50s area wide and will be the start of a couple chilly nights.

Wednesday will stay quiet, but there is going to be a layer of clouds that drift into the area briefly.

No rain is expected Wednesday and the clouds aren't expected to linger for too long so don't be surprised if you start to see the sunshine disappear.

The rest of the week is looking sunny and pleasant which will set up a nice Easter weekend.

