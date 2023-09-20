Sunshine remains out for the next several days

A quiet forecast crawls along through the middle of the week here in Acadiana.

Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s and lows will sit in the lower 70s for the remainder of the work week.

While humidity is creeping up it is still relatively dry so fire danger will remain high and burn bans will stay active.

A few possible showers could pop up late Friday afternoon with sunshine staying out in full force in the meantime.

Even looking into next week there's very little day to day change in the forecast.

