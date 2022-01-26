Sunshine finally returns to Acadiana

After a few very dreary days here in Acadiana we are finally going to get some sunshine.

While there may be an abundance of sun it is still going to be fairly chilly across the area, which won't be helped by a steady north breeze.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s with the wind chill sitting a few degrees colder which will be related to the wind.

Daniel Phillips

The sunshine is going to stick with us a little longer and Thursday will mostly be a sunny morning before clouds trickle back in to Acadiana.

After a quick warm up on Thursday with highs in the low 60s we will quickly drop back down to the 50s for Friday as clouds return.

Despite a solid layer of cloud cover showers don't look likely and it'll be a dreary, but ultimately dry day.

Daniel Phillips

At least the sunshine will return by the weekend and once again we'll be looking at chilly but sunny weather for both Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond the weekend the forecast gets a lot more interesting as we go into next week, so while there will be plenty of change between now and then it'll be worth watching how that forecast evolves.

