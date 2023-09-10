Sunshine and low humidity to start another week

TONIGHT: Pleasant under fair skies

MONDAY: M. sunny & comfortable

DISCUSSION

Hopefully all of you had a great weekend had the opportunity to enjoy the nice weather today!

It will be another pleasant night ahead as lows drop into the mid-upper 60s by morning.

tonight's Overnight lows

Mostly sunny skies will follow into the daytime hours Monday as highs push into the low-mid 90s.

Quite hot, yes, but humidity values will remain in check for another day.

That humidity will start to sneak back up on as the week wears on.

Highs will push at least into the lower 90s for our afternoons as lows eventually settle into the lower-mid 70s.

A few isolated showers will re-enter the picture for the middle parts of the week at around 20-30%.

Slightly better rain chances could return during some point next weekend, but timing is still up in the air due to an upper-level trough that will be developing during that time period.

We'll monitor how that longer range pattern continues to evolve and come into better focus in the days ahead.

Have a great week!

TROPICS:

Hurricane Lee once strengthened back into a major hurricane this afternoon.

It should be able to maintain such intensity over the next couple days before making its turn to the north by the middle parts of the week.

Track & intensity forecast Hurricane Lee

It will then start to weaken as it passes just to the west of Bermuda Thursday night.

It remains no threat to the Gulf.

Elsewhere, there are a couple other areas of interest way out in the Atlantic, but none are concerning at this point.

------------------------------------------------------------

