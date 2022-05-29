Sunset Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish – Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on May 28, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 357 near Park Avenue in St. Landry Parish. The crash took the life of 67-year-old Reginal Clinton Miller of Sunset.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Miller was driving a 2001 Saturn LS1 passenger car south on LA 357. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and overturned.

Proper restraint use on the part of Miller is unknown at this time. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2022.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel