Sunset Antique Market prepares for weekend kick-off

SUNSET — Sunset Antique Market has so many unique finds, you never know what you'll stumble upon.

"We got a lot of old antiques, a lot of mechanical antiques, this old cash register, old pool balls... I don't even know how many thousands of items in here," says the owner Vince Nicholson.

This weekend, you'll find even more. Food trucks, live Grammy award winning music, animals, local wares and vendors. It's an event called Sunrise at Sunset Antique Market happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nicholson says he's excited for newcomers to discover this place off the beaten path.

"They come in and they stop and they're like man how come i didn't know about this place. You can tell somebody that hasn't been here before because it's like they've stepped back into time," says Nicholson.

This is the first event, but he's hoping to host more in the coming months too.

"We want to do it in March, April, May and then September, October, November, December."