Sunny, warm days will continue through into the weekend

An exceptionally quiet forecast persists again on Wednesday with sunny skies continuing across Acadiana.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s again in the afternoon, but drier air means we won't have much of a heat index to be concerned about.

Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 mph which is helping to keep the humidity from building up.

Skies, will for the most part, remain clear but a few coastal showers in the afternoon will be possible.

There's very little change expected over the next several days and even getting into the weekend it doesn't look like we'll have much weather to be concerned with.

Spotty showers are set to return early next work week.

