Sunny, warm conditions expected through Memorial Day

There's not much change in the forecast for the next several days with temperatures remaining warm and skies remaining clear.

The humidity will stay relatively low as well as temperatures get into the upper 80s the next couple of days.

Morning temperatures have even been fairly pleasant and will consistently be in the upper 60s through the weekend.

While an isolated shower or two will be possible, they won't be likely, and any rain will be very short lived.

Memorial Day weekend will be a continuation of this pattern so there's no issues with weather this weekend.

The same will be true all along the central Gulf Coast, so if you're heading out to the beaches this weekend the weather will be very pleasant.

A more typical summer pattern with daily showers and humidity will return next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel