Sunny start to the week, but showers on the way

A weekend front has set the stage for Monday's weather which is shaping up to be a great start to the work week.

Temperatures are off to a chilly start Monday morning, but plenty of sunshine will help warm us up into the low 70s by the end of the day.

Winds will be from the north east around 5-10 mph with gusts that occasionally push between 15-20 mph through the afternoon.

Those winds will shift later Monday night and will start to change the forecast a little as we go through the middle of the week introducing more moisture to the area.

That moisture will in turn allow for a few isolated showers to start to pop up Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will warm back up into the low 80s.

All that moisture arrives ahead of a cold front that is on tap to move through late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning sparking another round of showers and maybe even some thunderstorms.

Outside of the midweek though there's no major problems expected in the extended forecast and we'll be looking cool and crisp through the Easter weekend.

