Sunny skies return Friday; slightly milder into weekend

DISCUSSION

Well, the past two days have kind of summed up what we would expect for early February... Cold, dreary and at times rainy conditions. YUCK.

If you are looking for an end to this pattern, you are in luck!

SHORT-TERM

Misty, light sprinkles will remain possible through about midnight tonight, but then I think most of us will start to dry things out thereafter.

It'll remain quite cold as lows dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday morning Wind chills

However, with a brisk northerly wind out there, it will feel more like the lower 30s, so bundle on up!

We will start off early Friday morning with some cloud cover, but those should quickly erode as the morning wears on and we'll get back to sunny skies for the remainder of the day.. ahh finally!

Highs will be a tad warmer (still seasonably cool) as we push the mid-50s into the afternoon.

Friday afternoon High temperatures

That will set the stage for what will be a nice and slightly milder weekend!

LONG-TERM

It will still be cold Friday night into Saturday morning as a light freeze will be possible across the region.

Plan on low temperatures to drop into the low-mid 30s.

Thereafter, we'll be looking at mostly sunny skies Saturday as highs settle into the lower 60s.

Sunday may feature a bit more cloud cover, but we do remain dry for the entirety of the weekend.

Highs will top out even milder in the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

Our next best chance of rainfall does not look to arrive until the middle parts of next week.

Have a great one, y'all!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel