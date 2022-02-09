Sunny skies continue uninterrupted this week

The forecast continues to roll along this week with an abundance of sunshine and a slow moving warming trend.

Despite a cold start on Wednesday, the afternoon high will push into the upper 60s with nice sunny skies.

Winds will shift to come from the west which is going to help warm us up a little, and will continue to shift eventually coming from the south in the evening.

Lows will be sightly higher than the last few nights and should stat out of the frost range, only getting down to around 41 overnight.

Daniel Phillips

There's very little to pick apart with the forecast for the next couple of days as we continue to deal with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures.

On Saturday clouds will build through the afternoon and into the evening, giving way to a few showers late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

These showers will be the result of a front so a quick drop in temperatures will occur at the end of the weekend, but will quickly warm back up through next week.

