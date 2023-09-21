Sunny skies and no rain continue for yet another day

It's not quite as pleasant Thursday as it was earlier this week.

Humidity has been inching up over the last couple of days, and is now keeping the lows in the low 70s.

There's still an abundance of sunshine expected and highs will remain in the mid 90s, the 120th day of 90 degree temperatures this year.

Showers remain elusive and our best chance at a little rain will come Friday afternoon with a few pop up showers possible.

Little change over the weekend both in terms of spotty shower chances and temperatures, and it won't be until next week that we see lows return to the 60s.

