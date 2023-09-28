Sunny, quiet weather continues through the weekend

The forecast has gotten exceptionally quiet across Acadiana with very little change in the weather day to day.

Sunshine will remain out in full force and temperatures will continue to push near record levels in the afternoon.

Thursday's high will be in the mid 90s and will is forecast to fall just a few degrees shy of a record.

Heat hasn't been a stranger to us this year and our current run of 90 degree days will likely persist through the first week of October.

Models are hinting at our first real front down the line, but it's still way too early to start getting excited about it.

Showers will remain elusive and the drought will continue to worsen over the next week.

A push of dry air early next week will increase our fire danger so please be mindful not to burn anything.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel