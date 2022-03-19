Sunny, nice end to weekend; storms arrive Tuesday

Chilly and nice conditions tonight across Acadiana.

Next two days Temperatures

Lows will be dropping into the low-mid 40s under clear skies.

Sunny and warmer Sunday.

We'll see highs climbing into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon.

Clouds building into Monday.

Winds will be picking up out of the south ahead of our next storm system.

Graf/Euro Severe weather threat

Most of Monday will be dry, but showers and storms becoming likely late Monday night and especially into Tuesday.

The ingredients and dynamics will be in place for severe weather, so we'll have to watch the progression of the system closely.

Right now, Acadiana is already locked in for a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe storms.

We'll have more in the days ahead as the details continue to iron themselves out.

Beautiful weather will follow for the rest of the week and into next weekend!

Have a good one.

