Sunny for the midweek, but storms returning Friday

Sunshine is making a brief return on Wednesday with a really nice spring pattern taking over for the middle of the week.

Temperatures will return to the low 80s in the afternoon and a steady breeze will be coming out of the south through the afternoon.

There's very little concern with Wednesday's weather as it's staying very quiet so we can turn our attention to the end of the week when things become more unsettled.

Another front is expected to push through on Friday which could lead to a round of strong storms moving in from the west through the course of the day.

Daniel Phillips

Severe weather will be possible on Friday so we'll need to remain weather aware, even though the strongest dynamics look like they'll be a little further west.

The first round of storms will move through in the morning, but it looks like it could stay unsettled through the day with day time heating keeping the atmosphere unstable.

The actual front won't pass through until a little later in the day, but it'll move through with enough time to get us cleared out for Saturday.

Cooler and clearer for the weekend with a return of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

