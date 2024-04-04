Sunny end to this week; stormy start to next week

Daniel Phillips

There's little to be concerned about with the forecast for the rest of the week, as sunshine remains in full force for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm up and we'll be sitting around 80 by for Friday afternoon, with the evenings staying pleasantly cool.

Winds Thursday will be blowing out of the west around 10-15 mph with a gust or two that approaches 20-25 mph.

The pleasant conditions will continue into the weekend although we'll slowly start to see more cloud cover by Sunday.

As nice as the next few days will be it's expected to be the complete opposite by the start of next week.

A front will move into and stall in the area on Monday providing plenty of showers and storms before it lifts out on Tuesday.

The break from the active weather will be short lived as the front then returns on Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing yet another round of active weather before finally clearing out Friday.

There's still some details that need to be ironed out but early indications seem like there's the possibility of some severe weather at times next week.

Be sure to monitor the forecast over the weekend as there's likely going to be changes as we get a better look at the front.

