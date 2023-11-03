Sunny and warm weekend; clocks go back one hour Saturday night

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet

THIS WEEKEND: Sunny & warmer

DISCUSSION

Sunny skies will stick around through the weekend!

No issues at all if you plan on heading out Friday evening.

It won't be quite as chilly tonight, but still cool as lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s under fair skies.

Sunny skies will dominate Saturday as highs push the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon.

High temperatures This weekend

Don't forget that the time "falls" back one hour early Sunday morning (2am).

DST end Saturday night

Similar conditions can be expected Sunday, although temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer.

High temperatures This weekend

Thereafter, a pretty quiet and above normal temperature pattern will take shape for much of next week.

We'll be waiting on our next front which should arrive sometime toward the end of next week and into the following weekend.

Fingers crossed we get some sort of decent rain chances along or behind this front.

We'll keep you updated on the latest in the days ahead.

Have a good weekend!

