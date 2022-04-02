Sunny and warm Sunday; showers and storms arriving Tuesday

A pleasant evening ahead for Acadiana.

Saturday Evening planner

We'll see those overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s under clear skies.

Some patchy fog could be possible in spots late tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning Visibility forecast

Otherwise, plenty of sunshine out there for our Sunday.

Highs will top out in the low-mid 80s by the afternoon.

Sunday High temperatures

Winds will turn southeasterly into the afternoon at around 4-8 mph.

Fair to partly cloudy heading into Monday.

It'll stay warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Showers and storms becoming likely on Tuesday, especially for the first half of the day.

Tuesday Severe weather risk

Some of the storms could be on the stronger side.

All of Acadiana is under a marginal to slight risk to see severe storms.

We'll be watching how the pattern evolves closely in the days ahead.

Make sure to stay with the KATC storm team for the latest.

Mostly sunny skies to return Wednesday as highs push the mid-upper 80s, believe it or not!

A dry cool front will sweep through late on Wednesday.

That will pave the way for some really nice weather conditions for the remainder of the week and into the following weekend.

We'll be talking highs back into the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

