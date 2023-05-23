Sunny and quiet weather persists through the week

Beautiful weather continues on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warm, but comfortable, temperatures.

Highs are expected to be around 90 in the afternoon, but because of slightly lower dewpoints it shouldn't feel like a typical 90 degree day in south Louisiana.

Skies will remain clear through the day with only a few fair weather clouds later in the evening.

There's not going to be a whole lot of change over the next several days and only a few isolated coastal showers will be possible on Wednesday.

The quiet weather will last all the way into the holiday weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel