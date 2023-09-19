Sunny and dry weather continue through the rest of the week

Quiet, dry weather continues uninterrupted across Acadiana on Tuesday.

Temperatures are going to sit in the low 90s in the afternoon, with no heat index to be worried about.

Lows will drop into the upper 60s as moisture slowly creeps back into the region.

Sunshine remains for the rest of the week and likely into the weekend.

Highs will be trending up to the upper 90s by the end of the week but we will remain dry.

Don't expect many changes through the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel