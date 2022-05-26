Sunny and dry through the remainder of the weekend

An unsettled couple of days has come to an end and the rest of the forecast is going to be looking exceptionally nice.

Skies will clear through the day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine through the next couple of days.

Drier air has moved into Acadiana so the lows the next few nights will be in the 60s with day time highs pushing into the upper 80s, and a manageable heat index.

There's little change in the forecast through the rest of the weekend and even into next week.

Moisture will return on Memorial Day and the pattern is going to return to the typical summer weather.

