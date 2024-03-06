Sun returns briefly but showers return by the end of the week

Daniel Phillips

Sunshine will finally break through on Wednesday after a couple of wet, active days across south Louisiana.

There will be a definite spring feeling in the air with temperatures pushing into the low 80s by the end of the afternoon.

Winds will remain fairly calm and after the last few days there remains plenty of moisture in the area so expect it to feel pretty muggy.

The quiet weather is not going to last long and clouds will start to return on Thursday with more showers and storms moving through on Friday.

This looks to be a fairly robust collection of showers and Acadiana will, once again, have a chance to see some severe storms.

Medium to large hail is going to be the primary threat but there's enough upper level support that a few tornadoes will also be possible.

The further north you go the stronger the storms are likely to be, but all of us will need to remain weather aware.

Showers will diminish through Friday evening and some cooler air will get in here for the weekend.

Clouds will linger for Saturday and Sunday but it doesn't look like they'll produce any rain.

Weather should stay quiet into early next week.

