Summer standard takes hold plus a look at the tropics

The forecast is really settling down into it's typical summer pattern, and Lafayette may be getting its first 90 degree day on Wednesday.

This would tie for the third latest day we've hit 90 degrees, putting us in line with both the 2009 and 1966 summers.

Those 90 degree temperatures will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine, which in turn may churn up the atmosphere a little and produce an isolated shower or two.

We'll continue with this type of forecast for the next couple of days with shower chances returning to the area on Sunday and remaining unsettled through next week.

Daniel Phillips

Tropics Update:

Unfortunately a summer forecast isn't complete without a look at the tropics and it seems like there are some rumblings out off the coast of Panama that may have long term impacts on the Gulf of Mexico.

It's important to keep in mind that there is still considerable uncertainty in the forecast, and the time frame we're talking about is late next week at the earliest.

The NHC continues to pick up on a disturbed area off the Panamanian coast and is giving it a 20% chance to develop over the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

It doesn't look like much currently, and it's no guarantee that we even see any thing develop but there is some model support to the idea.

Models over the last couple of days have indicated that a tropical storm will get going in the western Gulf by the end of next week, and there's enough consistency now to start taking those models seriously.

Again, and I can't stress this enough, even as consistency builds there is still a lot of unknowns and specifics are going to remain elusive through at least the weekend.

Currently there's no need to keep tapping refresh on the NHC website but do keep it in the back of your mind and it's worth checking in on once a day until we know a little more.

