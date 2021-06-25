Summer showers popping up yet again

The forecast has settled down into a very standard pattern, it actually settled earlier this week, but we're still dealing with the effects of it.

That means once again we'll be looking to the radar for scattered showers to develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Temperatures are going to settle in the upper 80s with a heat index that will push the triple digits.

There's not going to be much change from this pattern at all for the foreseeable future.

In fact the only change will be on Sunday and Monday and that will be a handful more showers than what we've had the last few days.

