Summer showers persist again for Thursday

There's a moment every summer when the weather simply does not change, one day blends into the next and the forecast behaves like clockwork.

This is the week when that has become a realization.

Once again Thursday will be off to a quiet start with temperatures quickly jumping into the upper 80s and low 90s, with a heat index that will sit close to about 100 degrees in the afternoon.

That heat will get things churned up and the addition of the sea breeze means we will see scattered showers developing around lunchtime just south of the I-10 corridor.

As the afternoon goes on the storms will drift north before winding down late in the evening, if this sounds familiar it's because we've seen this all week long.

Friday is looking exactly the same with essentially no change in the weather pattern, and the weekend won't contain any surprises either.

Next week there will be a plume of moisture in the Gulf of Mexico which may nudge rain chances up a little, but once again it's going to essentially be the same.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel