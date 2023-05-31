Summer pattern holds steady through the rest of the week

Few things in life are as constant as a summer forecast in south Louisiana.

Temperatures will once again hit about 91 in the afternoon for the third day in a row, and heat index values will run slightly warmer.

Skies will remain partly sunny through the day, although there will be a slight chance for a brief shower.

Don't expect much change to the forecast over the next several days as there's not a lot of variation in the weather pattern.

Sunday may see a few more showers possible, but even then, rain will remain scattered and fast moving.

