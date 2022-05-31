Summer pattern completely takes over for the week

Daniel Phillips

It's a quiet forecast coming up over the next several days as the summer pattern takes full control of Acadiana's weather.

The temperatures will jump up into the low 90s, but the heat index will be running warming as moisture continues to pile up.

As the moisture increases the chance for afternoon showers will return, and the next few days the chance will be there for an isolated shower or two in the afternoons.

Anyone who has spent a summer in south Louisiana will certainly be familiar with this particular pattern.

The start of the 2022 hurricane season will be Wednesday, and already it looks like the Atlantic Basin may see its first named storm.

This would be the development of whatever is left from Agatha, and a tropical storm looks likely to get going around the Yucatan Peninsula.

No matter what development we see, or don't see, this is not going to have any impact on Acadiana as the low will stay well south and east of us.

In fact it may help bring us in some drier air over the weekend, and perhaps even a nice northerly breeze.

