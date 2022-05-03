Summer like pattern sets up for the week

There's a noticeable shift in the weather pattern as we start to turn the page into summer.

The highs through most of this week will be in the upper 80s with the heat index pushing into the lower 90s.

It's certainly going to feel a little sticky out there, however, a steady breeze out of the south will offer a little aid and winds will be blowing around 8-12 mph.

Daniel Phillips

This is more or less what the rest of the work week is going to look like, with a steady offshore flow dragging in plenty of moisture.

That moisture will keep the lows in the lower 70s and the mornings will feel very stuffy over the next several days.

Showers will return to the forecast on Friday with steady rain arriving Friday morning and then slowly clearing up in the afternoon.

The active weather should end by the weekend, so both Saturday and Sunday will be hot but quiet.

