Summer heat returns to Acadiana

The summer forecast is back for the final day of August as temperatures return to mid 90s and the heat index back into the triple digits.

That return to a summer pattern of course means a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms which will pop back up again in the late afternoon and evening.

We're not expecting any severe weather with the storms but frequent lightning and gusty conditions will be possible around some of the thunderstorms.

A slight bump in moisture is on the way for the next couple of days so rain chances will inch up a little through the middle of the week, but not expecting any days to be a wash out.

Moisture will be moving in along a weak frontal boundary but that does mean we will have a chance for dry air to move into the area, and as a result slightly cooler temperatures for the morning hours this weekend.

Those who may be going to help with recovery efforts in the east keep in mind that while the heat index will be normal for this time of year there is no air conditioning to run into when you get too hot.

Please be sure to drink plenty of water and take it slow out there, everyone wants to get back to normal as fast as they can but overworking yourself isn't going to be the answer.

In fact overworking and overheating may end up pulling resources away from recovery efforts, so just be sure to stay as hydrated as possible.

